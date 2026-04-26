Rao Bahadur release date: After Dhurandhar 2 escape, Yash's Toxic to clash with Satyadev's film

New Delhi:

The Yash-starrer Toxic was originally scheduled for release this past March. It was poised for a box-office clash with Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, Dhurandhar 2. However, for various reasons, the release date for Toxic was postponed. The film is now slated for a June release.

Yet, the road ahead remains challenging; the film is now set to collide with a production from Mahesh Babu's banner, a film whose release date was officially announced today, Sunday.

Toxic with clash with Mahesh Babu's film

While Toxic managed to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2, another major South Indian film now looms as a potential challenge. That film is Rao Bahadur. Mahesh Babu is presenting this project in collaboration with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar. It is a psychological drama that has already generated considerable buzz. Its release date was revealed today, confirming that it, too, will arrive in June.

When will Rao Bahadur be released?

A post was shared via the official Instagram account for Rao Bahadur. Accompanying the film's poster, the caption reads, 'The date for the royal arrival has been finalised.' The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on June 5, 2026. Notably, Yash's Toxic is scheduled to arrive in theaters just one day prior, on June 4, 2026.

The cast of Rao Bahadur

Rao Bahadur is directed by Venkatesh Maha. It is presented under the banner of GMB Entertainment, the production house owned by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. Actor Satyadev plays a pivotal role in the film. Joining him in the cast are stars such as Deepa Thomas, Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasara, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka, Kunal Kaushik, and Master Kiran.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Tale for Adults is an upcoming Indian action thriller movie starring Yash, who has been directed by Geethu Mohandas and released on June 4, 2026 in cinemas. It will also have some big names in its cast list, such as Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

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