Rao Bahadur: First look of Satyadev's film backed by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment unveiled | See Post The makers of the actor Satyadev's 'Rao Bahadur' unveiled its first look on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The film is slated to hit the big screens Summer 2026.

The first look of the most anticipated film 'Rao Bahadur', backed by South superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's production company 'GMB Entertainment', has been revealed by the makers on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The makers took to social media handles to share the first look poster of the film.

The Telugu-language film is written, directed and edited by Venkatesh Maha. Produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, Anurag Reddy and Sharath Chandra. Renowned actor Satyadev will be seen playing the role of 'Rao Bahadur' in this film. According to given details, the movie is set to be released in on big screens in Summer 2026.

In the first look poster, Satyadev can be seen in an elderly yet royal avatar. He was seen wearing a royal turban, pearl necklaces and rings in his fingers. His clothing design includes peacock feathers and vine designs. Notably, the poster also features tiny representations of kids playing.

Earlier on Monday, the makers dropped the first look glimpse of the movie 'Rao Bahadur' with the caption that reads, "Stop decoding.. It's Super @urstrulymahesh MB Presents #RB Clearing all your "Anumaanam" with our First Look tomorrow A @venkateshmaha Film! Second time lucky with my Maha! Proudly brought to you by @gmbents @aplussmovies @srichakraasents @mahayana_motionpictures."

About Satyadev's work front

For the unversed, actor Satyadev Kancharana works primarily in Telugu and Hindi films. He is best known for his role in films like 'Bluff Master', 'Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, 'Godfather', and 'Ram Setu'. Talking about his work front, the 36-year-old actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's series 'Arabia Kadali'. He was also a part of Vijay Deverakonda's prison drama film 'Kingdom'.

