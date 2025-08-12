Jolly LLB 3 Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's film seems like a double doze of comedy | Watch The official teaser of comedy drama film 'Jolly LLB 3' has been released by the makers on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Subhash Kapoor's film features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles.

New Delhi:

The makers of the most anticipated film 'Jolly LLB 3' dropped its official teaser on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Shubhash Kapoor's directorial is the third instalment in the Jolly LLB series and a sequel to Jolly LLB 2.

The Bollywood film 'Jolly LLB 3' revolves around the story of two famous lawyers, 'Jolly from Meerut', played by Arshad Warsi, who was seen in the first part of the film, and 'Jolly from Kanpur', played by Akshay Kumar in the second part of the film. Talking about its release date, the film is slated to hit the big screens on September 19, 2025.

The 1-minute and 30-second-long teaser video was uploaded by Star Studios on the YouTube channel. It opens with an announcement of case number 1722, where the makers introduce the audience to Jolly Mishra (Arshad Warsi) and Jolly Tyagi (Akshay Kumar). The teaser ends on a fun note when Justice Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla) says that the two Jollys are there simply to destroy his life.

Jolly LLB 3 teaser is out now

About the movie 'Jolly LLB 3' and its cast

According to IMDb, this time, these two lawyers will fight against the system in the pursuit of justice. Besides Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, the film features Saurabh Shukla, who played the iconic role of Justice Sunderlal Tripathi in the franchise.

Actors like Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Sushil Pandey will be seen in the key roles. For the unversed, the comedy drama film is produced by Dimple Kharbanda, Aruna Bhatia, and Naren Kumar under the banners of Star Studios, Kangra Talkies

