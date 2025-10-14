Raju Talikote, Kannada actor, dies at 62 due to cardiac arrest Kannada actor Raju Talikote, who also worked with KGF actor Yash breathed his last on Tuesday. He was 62 years of age.

New Delhi:

Popular Kannada actor and Dharwad theater director Raju Talikote passed away at the age of 62. Reportedly, the actor dies during the shooting of a film at a real location in Udupi district of Karnataka. The actor was declared dead by the doctors after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He is survived by two wives, two sons and three daughters. According to his son Bharat, the actor had already suffered a heart attack in the past. The Janata Dal Secular party confirmed Raju Talikote's death, expressing condolences on its official Twitter handle (formerly X), writing that the world of theatre and cinema has lost a shining star. They also added that the passing of Raju Talikote is an irreparable loss for the Kannada film industry.

Karnataka's Deputy CM pays tribute

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed grief over his demise. 'It is very sad that the famous theater actor, comedian and Dharwad theater director Raju Talikote passed away due to heart attack. The death of Raju Talikote, who gained immense popularity by acting in many Kannada films, is a big loss for the Kannada film industry,' read his tweet.

He had worked with KGF actor Yash

Raju Talikote acted in over 20 films in his career and was particularly known for his comedy roles. He also worked with KGF star Yash in the film Rajadhani. His sudden demise has cast a pall of gloom over the Kannada film industry, with fans and industry insiders expressing deep grief over the loss. Raju had reportedly been shooting continuously for the past two days, and on October 13, he was filming a film with superstar Shine Shetty, when he suddenly suffered third heart attack.

Raju gained recognition through these films

Raju Talikote was a part of Kannada cinema for over two decades. He was able to make audiences laugh with his brilliant comedic performances. He often appeared in supporting and comic roles, but his presence on screen was always special. Some of Raju's most popular films include Punjabi House, Jackie, Sugreeva, Rajdhani, Almirah, Topiwala, and Veera. His sudden demise is a huge shock not only to the industry but also to his fans.

Also Read: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada defends young KBC 17 contestant Ishit Bhatt after Internet calls him 'most hated kid'