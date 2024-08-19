Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan locks release date, film to clash with Suriya's Kanguva | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

After Jailer and Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth is all set for his next release Vettaiyan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is set to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024, clashing with Suriya-starrer Kanguva. It is said to be an epic clash at the box office as two highly-anticipated flicks from the Tamil film industry are set to go one-on-one. Lyca Productions, the banner behind Vettaiyan, announced the release date of the film along with a poster of its lead star. ''Target locked VETTAIYAN is set to hunt in cinemas worldwide from OCTOBER 10th, 2024! Superstar as Supercop,'' Lyca Productions wrote in the caption.

See the post:

Apart from Tamil, the film will be released in cinemas in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati in key roles.

Earlier this month, the makers dropped a special picture to celebrate Fahadh Faasil's birthday. Taking to their X account, Lyca Productions shared a behind-the-scenes picture featuring Fahadh with Indian cinema legends Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier, Lyca Productions had also dropped the first-look picture of Fahadh from Vettaiyan with a caption that read, "Our Birthday Boy Fahadh Faasil with the two pillars of Indian cinema, Superstar @rajinikanth and Shahenshah @SrBachchan from the sets of #Vettaiyan.''

Vettaiyan, also marks Rajinikanth's 170th film. Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser of the movie on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composed for the film.

On the other hand, Kanguva also features Disha Patani, Bobby Deol and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Is is reported that Kanguva is made with a huge budget of around Rs 300-350 crore.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers late brother, pens heartfelt note

Also Read: Chhaava teaser: Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj fights enemies with swords | WATCH