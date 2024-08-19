Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembers late brother, pens heartfelt note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020.

On the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembered her brother and penned a heartfelt note in his beloved memory. Taking to her Instagram account, Shweta shared a video of Sushant saying that he would do his best to become not only a good actor but also a good human being. ''Happy Rakshanandhan to my lovely brother, hope you always stay happy and protected in higher realms in the company of Gods,'' she wrote along with a red heart emoji.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMShweta Singh Kirti's latest Instagram Stories for late brother Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, after he was found dead at his Bandra residence. Earlier this year, on his fourth death anniversary, Shweta penned an emotional note on her social media accounts, demanding justice for her late brother, as the investigation into his death is still underway by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While speaking to news agency ANI, Shweta said that she has full faith in the government and the judicial system. ''I have a lot of hope. That is why we have gathered so that we can demand justice. I have full faith in our government and judicial system. And I have a feeling that we'll get to know what has happened. Honestly, and there are a lot of questions. He was fine till 13th. However, he was a little scared. I know everyone's prayer will come true. Definitely, one day we will get the answer to all the questions,'' she said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was a popular television actor before he switched to films. Some of his popular flicks include Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Chhichhore among others. However, he gained much-needed popularity after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, wherein he played former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the big screen.

