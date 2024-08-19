Monday, August 19, 2024
     
  5. Chhaava teaser: Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj fights enemies with swords | WATCH

Maddock Films on Monday finally unveiled the teaser of much-awaited flick, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapti Sambhaji Maharaj. The actor is showcased as a lone warrior fighting enemies. Watch the teaser below.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: August 19, 2024 11:54 IST
chhaava teaser
Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TEASER Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava will release on December 6.

Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited film of 2024, Chhaava, is all set to arrive in December this year. The makers of the film, Maddock Films, on Monday finally unveiled its first teaser wherein Vicky can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. As a lone warrior, he is fighting enemies with swords and ripping them apart. ''Protector of Swarajya. Defender of Dharma. #Chhaava - An epic saga of a courageous warrior! Teaser out now,'' the makers wrote along with the teaser.

Watch the teaser:

In the teaser, Vicky as Chhatrpati Sambhaji Maharaj is heard saying ''Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ko sher kehte hai or hum uss sher ke bache ko Chhaava.'' In the ending scene of the teaser, Akshaye Khanna is seen as Aurangzeb.

The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in key roles. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is all set to release in cinemas on December 6, 2024.

Vicky's other projects

The actor was last seen in Bad News alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film was a box office success and performed well both in India and overseas. Apart from Chhaava, Vicky will be seen in Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol. He also has Karan Johar's directorial Takht in his kitty wherein he will reportedly play Aurangzeb. The film will also star Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. He also has an untitled project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also starring Nayanthara.

