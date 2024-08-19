Stree 2 vs Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa: Who is leading after box office battle on Sunday?

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Box office battle between Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa on Day 4

Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa are currently running in cinemas and enjoying the benefits of five-day extended weekend. However, Stree 2 is way ahead of its competitors in terms of box office collections. After 4 days of theatrical release, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer is inches closer to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. So, let us find out about how these three films have performed at the box office after four days of their release and what was their collections on Sunday.

Stree 2

The Amar Kaushik directorial is without a shadow of a doubt is the winner among these three, as the horror comedy flick remains unstoppable even on Sunday and minted Rs 55 crore. As per Sacnilk, Stree 2 has so far collected Rs 190.55 crore nett in India, and will easily surpass the Rs 200 crore on Monday. Trade Pundits have predicted that Stree 2 will have a lifetime collection of around Rs 400 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Khel Khel Mein

Starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Taapsee Pannu, the film has failed to attract the audience to theatres and its box office numbers clearly speak for it. As per Sacnilk, the comedy drama collected just Rs 3.75 crore on Sunday, taking its total collections to Rs 13.95 crore after four days of its release.

Vedaa

The John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's actioner also couldn't churn out good numbers and minted just Rs 2.7 crore on Day 4, taking the total collection to Rs 13.25 so far. As per Sacnilk, Vedaa had an overall 25.33 per cent occupancy on Sunday, with a major contribution coming from its evening and night shows.