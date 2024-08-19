Monday, August 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Stree 2 vs Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa: Who is leading after box office battle on Sunday?

Stree 2 vs Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa: Who is leading after box office battle on Sunday?

Stree 2 is giving a tough fight to its competitors, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, at the box office and has emerged as a winner in terms of collections. Find out the box office collections of these three films on Sunday along with their total earnings so far till Sunday.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: August 19, 2024 10:16 IST
stree 2 vs khel khel mein vs vedaa
Image Source : IMDB Box office battle between Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa on Day 4

Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa are currently running in cinemas and enjoying the benefits of five-day extended weekend. However, Stree 2 is way ahead of its competitors in terms of box office collections. After 4 days of theatrical release, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer is inches closer to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. So, let us find out about how these three films have performed at the box office after four days of their release and what was their collections on Sunday.

Stree 2

The Amar Kaushik directorial is without a shadow of a doubt is the winner among these three, as the horror comedy flick remains unstoppable even on Sunday and minted Rs 55 crore. As per Sacnilk, Stree 2 has so far collected Rs 190.55 crore nett in India, and will easily surpass the Rs 200 crore on Monday. Trade Pundits have predicted that Stree 2 will have a lifetime collection of around Rs 400 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Khel Khel Mein

Starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Taapsee Pannu, the film has failed to attract the audience to theatres and its box office numbers clearly speak for it. As per Sacnilk, the comedy drama collected just Rs 3.75 crore on Sunday, taking its total collections to Rs 13.95 crore after four days of its release.

Vedaa

The John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's actioner also couldn't churn out good numbers and minted just Rs 2.7 crore on Day 4, taking the total collection to Rs 13.25 so far. As per Sacnilk, Vedaa had an overall 25.33 per cent occupancy on Sunday, with a major contribution coming from its evening and night shows.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement