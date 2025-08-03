‘The first time I cried…’: Rajinikanth gets emotional recalling his days as a coolie At the Coolie audio launch, Rajinikanth shared a touching story from his days as a porter, one that left him in tears and fans deeply moved.

New Delhi:

Thalaiva Rajinikanth has once again proved that he can win the hearts of the audience not only with his acting but also with his nature. On the occasion of the audio launch of the film 'Coolie' on August 2 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, he made people laugh, tickled them, and also made them emotional with his words.

From making funny comments about director Lokesh Kanagaraj to showcasing self-deprecating humour, the Pan-India star won everyone with his humble acts.

Thalaiva’s bond with director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Narrating the story of his first meeting with Lokesh, he said that after watching 'Kaithi', he himself went to meet him, so that no other actor takes over the dates of director other than him.

At the Coolie audio launch, Thalaiva also praised the technical team of the film. Praising cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and action director Anbariv, he said that they are the real soul of this film.

Why Rajinikanth got emotional at the Coolie event

Referring to the depth of his character in the film, Rajinikanth said that he himself has worked as a porter at one time. He got emotional and shared the moment when an old college friend recognised him. That incident was the first time in his life when he cried bitterly.

Jokes on Aamir, Lokesh, Nagarjuna: Rajini's playful side

Apart from this, he made people laugh a lot by taking a dig at the long interviews of Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan and Lokesh. Regarding Shruti Haasan, he also said that he could not believe that she was going to play such a serious role. But now he has accepted that Shruti has done a good job in the film. He also acknowledged his old ideological differences with Sathyaraj on an open platform but also said that people like Sathyaraj, who speak from the heart, can be trusted.

Coolie trailer: Rajinikanth’s massy avatar leaves fans cheering

The official trailer of Coolie has taken the internet by storm, showcasing Rajinikanth in a fiery, massy avatar that fans have been waiting for.

With powerful background music, intense visuals, and Thalaiva’s signature swagger, the trailer promises a cinematic festival this Independence Day.

