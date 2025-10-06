Rajinikanth visits Badrinath Dham after Coolie success: Thalaiva’s Himalayan journey goes viral After Coolie’s record-breaking run, Rajinikanth took a spiritual break in the Himalayas. His simple photos from Rishikesh and Badrinath have gone viral online.

Superstar Rajinikanth has been entertaining audiences for 50 years and has a strong fan base not only in South India but across the country. Recently, his film Coolie was released, which was a box office smash. Following the film's tremendous success, Thalaiva Rajinikanth has taken a break from acting and embarked on a spiritual journey.

He is traveling to the Himalayas with his friends. Meanwhile, some of his photos are going viral on social media from, showing the actor joying a simple and unassuming life. After Rishikesh, the actor visited Shri Badrinath Dham on Monday.

Rajinikanth visits Badrinath temple

Rajinikanth arrived at Shri Badrinath Dham on October 6 morning and prayed to Lord Badrivishal. The Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee welcomed him and presented him with the Dham's Prasad. It is noteworthy that Tamil film star Rajinikanth visits the holy shrines of Uttarakhand every year.

Rajinikanth finds peace in Rishikesh

Some other photos of Rajinikanth have been going viral on social media, showing him enjoying a simple lifestyle in Rishikesh. In these photos, the superstar is seen standing on the roadside, eating simple food from a plate with his friends. This photo of his has won the hearts of fans. Many social media users are commenting on the photo, praising Rajinikanth's simplicity.

Social media reactions

Rajinikanth is seen in very simple attire in these photos. He is wearing a white dhoti and kurta and a scarf around his neck. Seeing the superstar's simple style, a user commented, 'This is the real superstar, the jailer.' Another user wrote, 'I have never seen such a down-to-earth superstar in Bollywood.' Another user wrote, 'That's why he is a superstar. No one else can have such simplicity.'

Rajinikanth's last release

On the work front, Rajinikanth was recently seen in Coolie/ Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film broke many box office records. The film faced competition at the box office from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 and Coolie was seen outperforming the Yash Raj film from its opening day. The film also starred Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan.

