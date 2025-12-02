Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De shares FIRST post after his wedding with Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife Shhyamali De shared her first social media post after the filmmaker's wedding to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Raj and Samantha got married on December 1, 2025.

Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife, Shhyamali De, has shared her first post after the filmmaker's wedding to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha and Raj, after dating each other briefly, got married at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on December 1.

After sharing a cryptic post on "desperate people" a day ahead of the wedding, Shhyamali has now shared a new post on the universe.

Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife shares first post after filmmaker's wedding

Shhyamali De, an assistant director, got married in 2015 and reportedly parted ways in 2022, a year after Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu met each other on The Family Man 2 sets. Though De has always refrained from commenting directly on Raj and Samantha's relationship, she has always proven her point via cryptic posts.

A day after Raj and Samantha made their wedding official, Shhyamali De posted a photo of the universe on her Instagram story. The photo pointed to a tiny dot (the Earth) which had the words "We live here" written on it. The photo was probably a symbolic depiction of how small we and our challenges are when it comes to the vastness of the universe. The story was posted with a 'Shiva Damru' music in the backdrop. Take a look at the photo here:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHHYAMALI DE)Shhyamali De's Instagram post

Just five days ago, Shhyamali De shared a post on connection to one's spouse, pets, children and home and why certain relationships "come to an end". She penned, "Runanubhanda Rupena Pashu Patni Suta Aalaya Runakshaye Kshyayaanthi Tatra Parivedana ~ Padma Puran. Through the bond of past debts (runānubandha), one becomes connected with pets, spouse, children, and home. When those karmic debts are exhausted, those relationships come to an end, and with them, the associated joys and sorrows cease."

Who is Shhyamali De?

Shhyamali De, Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife, holds a psychology degree from Mumbai University. She has carved out her own space in the film industry over the years. Even without a conventional filmmaking background, she steadily built a noteworthy career by working with prominent directors such as Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Shhyamali's work spans scriptwriting, assisting in direction and serving as a creative consultant on acclaimed films such as Rang De Basanti, Omkara and Bengali film, Ek Nadir Golpo.

