Why Rahul Sankrityan is trending: Filmmaker to direct Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna in Ranabaali Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in a 19th-century historical drama inspired by real colonial-era events.

Filmmaker Rahul Sankrityan is currently in the spotlight after the makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film, VD 14, officially announced its title as Ranabaali along with its release date. The announcement quickly picked up momentum, especially with the director backing the movie.

Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, features Vijay and Rashmika in the lead roles. The duo is also said to be engaged in real life. Set in 19th-century India, the film is based on actual historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878.

Ranabaali title reveal and what the makers announced

Along with the title reveal, the team unveiled a striking first look that introduces the world of Ranabaali. The video highlights the harsh realities of British colonialism and the struggles triggered by the policies and officials of the imperial era. As per the press release, the look sets the tone for the rise of a legendary hero from what is described as a “cursed land”.

Vijay Deverakonda appears in a fierce and dominating avatar as Ranabaali, sporting a completely new look. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as Jayamma, while international actor Arnold Vosloo essays the role of the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector.

Rahul Sankrityan’s filmography and the team behind Ranabaali

Rahul Sankrityan is best known for directing Taxiwaala and Shyam Singha Roy, both of which helped cement his foothold as a bankable director. His earlier work also includes The End. With Ranabaali, the director steps into a larger historical canvas, making a significant addition to his filmography.

Ranabaali marks the third collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and production house Mythri Movie Makers, led by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, following Dear Comrade and Khushi. It is also the second outing for Vijay Deverakonda and Rahul Sankrityan after Taxiwaala. Additionally, Ranabaali reunites Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on screen after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The music is composed by Ajay-Atul, and the film is presented by T-Series.

Ranabaali releases worldwide on September 11, 2026.

