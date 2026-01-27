Ranabaali first look out: When is Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's film releasing? Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's film will hit theatres on September 11. Along with the title announcement, the makers have dropped an intense look that gives a glimpse into the world of Rana Baali.

The makers of actor Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film VD 14 on Monday announced the title of the film as Ranabaali and the release date, which is a significant announcement on the occasion of Republic Day.

Directed by director Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is set to release in theatres worldwide on September 11, 2026. The film is set in 19th-century India and is based on actual historical events that occurred between 1854 and 1878.

Ranabaali has a historical setting

Alongside the title reveal, the team has also released a gripping look that introduces the world of Ranabaali. The video showcases the harsh realities of British colonialism and the struggles that arose from the policies and officials of the imperial era. The look, which sets the tone for the birth of a legendary hero from what is referred to as a "cursed land," is as per the press release.

Vijay Deverakonda is seen in a fierce and dominating role as Ranabaali, sporting a completely new look. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as Jayamma, while international actor Arnold Vosloo will be seen as the villainous Sir Theodore Hector, further enhancing the storyline.

Ranabaali makers

This will be the third outing for Vijay Deverakonda and the production house Mythri Movie Makers, led by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, after the success of Dear Comrade and Khushi. This will also be the second outing for the actor and director Rahul Sankrityan, who had previously delivered a hit with Taxiwaala.

Moreover, Ranabaali reunites Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on screen for the second time after the success of Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

The music of this film is composed by the famous music duo Ajay-Atul and Ranabaali is presented by T-Series.

