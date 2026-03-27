Rahul Ramakrishna's brother dies due to paraquat poisoning, Arjun Reddy actor calls for attention

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Rahul Ramakrishna is mourning the loss of his brother. His brother's death was caused by Paraquat poisoning. The actor, best known for his role in the film Arjun Reddy, shared this heartbreaking news on social media. He expressed shock and concern regarding the ease with which this toxic substance can be obtained. Ramakrishna spoke about this tragic incident on X (formerly Twitter) and appealed to authorities to take immediate action. Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he highlighted the rising number of poisoning cases and demanded the implementation of stricter regulations.

Rahul Ramakrishna's X post

He wrote, 'Honourable Sirs @TelanganaCMO and @PMOIndia, Lost my brother today to Paraquat poisoning. It’s terrifyingly lethal and widely misused for self-destruction. Shocked by how easily it is available everywhere. Doctors are overwhelmed by the amount of cases.Please ban it ASAP-save lives'.

What is Paraquat?

Paraquat is a hazardous herbicide used in agriculture to eradicate weeds. However, it is extremely dangerous to humans. Ingesting even a small amount can cause severe bodily harm, affecting the mouth, digestive system, and lungs, and often leading to respiratory distress. This poison spreads rapidly throughout the body. Shockingly, Paraquat poisoning is notoriously difficult to treat.

Who is Rahul Ramakrishna?

Ramakrishna is a well-known name in the Telugu film industry. She began her career with the short film Sainma, directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, and made her foray into the world of feature films with Jayammu Nischayammu Raa (2016). However, she gained recognition through Vijay Deverakonda's film Arjun Reddy. She has appeared in several films, including Bharat Ane Nenu, Geetha Govindam, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Jathi Ratnalu. She was also part of RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli.

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