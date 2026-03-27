Peddi Pehelwan first glimpse: Ram Charan flaunts ripped look, delivers power-packed takedown in Peddi song

New Delhi:

On Ram Charan's 40th birthday today, March 27, the makers surprised fans by sharing the first glimpse of Peddi Pehelwan from the film. The actor is seen flaunting a ripped physique, tackling men in his akhada (wrestling ring). The film, which was previously scheduled for release in March, has now shifted its release date to the end of April.

Peddi Pehelwan first glimpse out

The first glimpse of Peddi Pehelwan is out, and Ram Charan looks completely in his element here. He's rough, physical, and very rooted. What also catches your eye is his chiselled physique, which the teaser doesn’t hold back on showing, especially with the Peddi song playing in the background. It feels like he’s leaning fully into this rugged, massy space, and the glimpse keeps things simple. Action, presence, and that intensity.

"His grit. His game. His pride. Wishing Mega Power Star Ram Charan a very Happy Birthday Celebrate the moment with the powerful glimpse of Peddi Pehenwan - a man shaped by strength, spirit and sheer Will," the makers wrote. Watch it here:

What is Peddi's new release date?

In February, Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that Ram Charan’s film would no longer be released on its earlier date of March 27. Keeping it brief, Buchi shared the update on social media, writing, “30-04-2026. #PEDDI.” Ram Charan followed it up by sharing a fresh poster from the film and wrote, “#PEDDI will see you on 30th APRIL, 2026.”

Peddi: Cast and production details

Peddi is mounted on a big scale. Alongside Ram Charan, the film features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. It’s written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. One detail that stands out is Shiva Rajkumar’s presence. Reportedly, he doesn't just play a cameo, but has a significant part in the story.

On the technical side, the music of Peddi is handled by AR Rahman, which already sets certain expectations. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers.

Also read: Peddi: Janhvi Kapoor's first look as 'Achiyyamma' from Ram Charan's film out