Peddi: Janhvi Kapoor's first look as 'Achiyyamma' from Ram Charan's film out The makers of the most anticipated film 'Peddi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan shared the first look posters of Janhvi’s character 'Achiyyamma' on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Have a look at the posters here.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to share the screen with Telugu actor Ram Charan in her upcoming film, Peddi. The makers of the action sports drama unveiled the first look posters of Janhvi’s character 'Achiyyamma' on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

Janhvi Kapoor's look as Achiyyamma from Peddi

Taking to the official Instagram handle, the makers of the film, Peddi The Movie, shared pictures of Janhvi Kapoor in a new avatar. In the first look poster, Janhvi is seen wearing a blue saree, standing atop a jeep, and waving her hands at the audience. The caption of the post reads, "Our #Peddi’s love with a firebrand attitude Presenting the gorgeous @Janhvikapoor as #Achiyyamma #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026 (sic)."

In the second poster, she can be seen standing tall in front of a microphone in a saree and jewellery. Take a look below:

Peddi release date out

Fans of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will be able to watch the film next year, as Peddi is scheduled for a global release on March 27, 2026.

Peddi: Production details

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas in collaboration with the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers. Notably, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has composed the music of this film.

Actor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's romantic drama film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and others in the lead roles. On the other hand, Ram Charan was last seen in S Shankar's film Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani in the pivotal roles.

