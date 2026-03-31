Where will Rishabh Pant bat in LSG’s IPL 2026 opener against Delhi Capitals? Head coach keeps it mystery

Lucknow:

In IPL 2025, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant struggled to live up to the expectations, scoring 269 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 133.16. For the majority of the tournament, he was striking less than 100, but in the final league game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he scored a ton to improve the numbers.

The 2026 season holds massive importance for the cricketer. He was signed for INR 27 crore but hasn’t been able to deliver. In case he flops again, the team management can think of an alternate plan. However, Pant doesn’t want to think about the what-ifs and prove his mettle as a batter. Nevertheless, it’s unclear where he will bat. Earlier, it was indicated that Pant will bat at three, but ahead of the opening game against Delhi, the head coach Justin Langer kept it a mystery, stating that one can find it out during the match.

"I'm not telling you. Well, the truth is, I'm not gonna sit here and tell you where Rishabh Pant's gonna bat tomorrow. I appreciate you asking, but if you want a straight answer, I'm not telling you where he's gonna bat tomorrow because then DC knows where he's gonna bat, and then they'll have to deal with it tonight, not tomorrow at 7:30. Thanks for asking, though, you'll wait and see like everyone else," said Langer in the press conference.

Pant at number three

After a rough time in the middle order last year, Pant promoted himself to number three in the final league game against RCB. He immediately found success, scoring an unbeaten 118 runs off 63 balls. It resulted in Nicholas Pooran being pushed to number four, despite him being one of the most consistent performers.

This year, they could very well follow the same pattern. Aiden Markram could open with Mitchell Marsh, with Pant at three and Pooran at four.

Also Read: