Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Naagzilla; shares first picture: 'Har Har Mahadev' Kartik Aaryan has begun shooting for Naagzilla, sharing the first picture from the film's set on Instagram. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 14, 2026. Have a look at the post here.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has officially kicked off shooting for his highly anticipated new film Naagzilla. The actor shared the first picture from the set on his Instagram handle on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

In the post, Kartik is seen smiling and posing with a clapperboard of the film in his hand. The clapboard also featured a haldi teeka, indicating that the team performed a puja prior to starting the shoot.

Kartik Aaryan shares first glimpse from Naagzilla's set

While sharing the first picture from the sets of Naagzilla, Kartik also announced its release date in the caption. He wrote, "1 Year of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Day 1 of #Naagzilla Har Har Mahadev 14th August 2026 (sic)."

For the unversed, in this film, Kartik will be seen portraying the role of an Ichadaari Naag, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand.

Makers share Naagzilla announcement video

Earlier this year, the makers shared the announcement video with the caption, 'Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh li, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar! #NaagZilla - Naag lok ka pehla kaand... Funnn phailaane aa raha hai - Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand…Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein - 14 August 2026 ko! @kartikaaryan #MahaveerJain @adarpoonawalla @apoorva1972 @mriglamba #SujitJain @marijkedesouza @gautam.m1 @dharmamovies @mahaveerjainfilms (sic)."

When is Naagzilla releasing?

It must be noted that Naagzilla is scheduled to release on August 14, 2026, a day before India's 80th Independence Day. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, directed by Mrighdeep Lamba, and written by Gautam Mehra.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Anees Bazmee's film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, opposite Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. For the unversed, he will be next seen in the romantic comedy film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, alongside Ananya Panday.

