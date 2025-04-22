Naag Zilla: Kartik Aaryan turns icchadhari naag for Karan Johar's film, shares announcement video Kartik and Karan both took to their Instagram profile to share the announcement video. 'Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh li, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar! #NaagZilla,' read their captions.

New Delhi:

After much said and done, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan will finally be seen in a Dharma film. The actor who was supposed to work with Karan Johar in Dostana 2 was ousted from the film, even the movie also starring Janhvi Kapoor, got shelved and their relationship even turned sour. But the filmmaker and actor have now moved past their animosity and are now coming together in a 'naagon walli picture.' Yes! you read that right, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the role of a snake in Dharma Productions' next.

The announcement video is here

Kartik and Karan both took to their Instagram profile to share the announcement video. 'Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh li, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar! #NaagZilla - Naag lok ka pehla kaand... Funnn phailaane aa raha hai - Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand…Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein - 14 August 2026 ko! @kartikaaryan #MahaveerJain @adarpoonawalla @apoorva1972 @mriglamba #SujitJain @marijkedesouza @gautam.m1 @dharmamovies @mahaveerjainfilms,' read their caption.

In the video, an animated Kartik can be seen turning into a snake, while his voiceover says that audiences have watched several human-based films and should now gear up to watch a snake film. The film will be released on the occasion of Naag Panchami next year, i.e. August 14, 2026. But before this, Kartik will also be seen in another Dharma film, titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

Watch the video here:

Kartik was last seen in T-series' Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in 2024. The film also featured Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. Kartik is yet to appear on screen in 2025. He will next be seen in Aashiqui 3 with Sreeleela. The film is being directed by Anurag Basu and will be released in October 2025.

On the other hand, Karan Johar is busy with the promotions of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari 2. The film was released last Friday and has been getting a good response from the audience.

