Mohit Suri's intense love story 'Saiyaara' starring Ahaan Panday to release in July | Deets Inside Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri will come among the audience with a romantic film 'Saiyaara'. There was speculation about this film for a long time. Chunky Pandey's nephew will be seen in the lead role in this film.

Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri have teamed up for a new and intensely romantic film. The name of this film will be 'Saiyaara'. On Tuesday, the makers made the official announcement by sharing a post on their official Instagram account. With this, they have also announced their release date and the lead actors' names. Ananya Panday's cousin and Chunky Panday's nephew will be seen making his Bollywood debut with Suri's film.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda will play the lead roles

Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda will be seen in the lead roles in this film. Ahan is going to debut with this romantic drama by Mohit Suri. For the unversed, Ahaan is the son of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday. Before this, he had also worked in many short films. At the same time, Aneet Padda has appeared in the web series 'Big Girls Don't Cry'. She has also appeared in the 2022 film 'Salaam Venky'. Now she is going to debut as a lead actress under the Yash Raj banner.

When will the film be released?

This romantic drama by Mohit Suri was in discussion for a long time. However, very few updates were officially revealed. Now the makers have also announced its release along with the lead actors. Fans will not have to wait too long for this. The film will be released in theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025.

Mohit Suri's work front

Mohit Suri has given suspense thrillers like 'Zahar', 'Kalyug', and 'Awarapan'. He is also known for romantic films like 'Aashiqui 2', 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani' and Half Girlfriend. Last time he directed 'Ek Villain Returns'. Now he is coming up with another romantic love story, 'Saiyaara'. Romantic genre lovers had to wait for a long time to witness Mohit's magic on screen, but this wait is now finally coming to an end.

