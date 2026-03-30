Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies at 43: Bengali actor's last Instagram post was uploaded on day of death | Watch

New Delhi:

In a very heartbreaking and sad news update, it has been revealed that Bengali Actor, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2026. The news of Rahul's untimely demise has left everyone in shock, especially since he was only 43 years of age when he left us. While Rahul's fans and fellow actors are still reeling from the news, Rahul's last Instagram post has surfaced.

A cursory look at the social media account of the deceased actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee indicates that the actor's last post on the social media platform was posted the day before the actor's sad demise on the 29 March, 2026.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's last post on Instagram

For the unversed, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's Instagram account had more than 40k followers, and the actor had more than a thousand posts. Well, the actor's last post is a collaborative post featuring Rahul and the Sohoj Katha account, which is Rahul's podcast show. It is a video featuring Rahul Arunoday Banerjee in conversation with actor and politician Bratya Basu. It is noteworthy that the video is just a teaser to the actor's YouTube video that is more than an hour long.

In the IG snippet, Rahul was seen asking Bratya why he does not attend any theatre performances even if he was invited by different people. While Bratya was answering Rahul’s question, the latter was seen listening attentively to his guest. The caption under the post asked the viewers to watch the whole episode on YouTube. The video was uploaded on March 29, 2026. Although the above-mentioned post was a reel, the Bengali actor also posted a photo on his Instagram handle four days before his death, on March 25, 2026. In the photo, the actor was seen with his fellow actors. Among them was the popular Bengali actress, Sweta Mishra. Rahul had captioned the photo as 'Curd Eggplant.'

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's career

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is one of the most renowned actors in the Bengali entertainment sector. As per the reports, Rahul started his acting career at the age of three when he acted in a play with the theatre group. While Rahul was growing up, he acted in many theatre plays; however, he shifted his focus to television serials. As per the reports, Rahul's breakthrough came through the show, Khela. Rahul gained the hearts of the audience through his performance in the movie, which released in the year 2008, namely, Chirodini Tumi Je Amar.

Some of the notable movies Rahul has acted in include Love Circus, Shono Mon Boli Tomay, Aabar Aashbo Phire, Goray Gondogol, Jaatishwar, and many more. Apart from this, some of the TV serials Rahul acted in include Tumi Ashbe Bole, Desher Maati, Swapno Udaan, Laalkuthi, and many more. Throughout his decades-long career, Rahul has been appreciated by the fans and critics alike for his performance in many different types of challenging characters, whether emotional or romantic.

About Rahul's death

Rahul was shooting for his upcoming serial, Bhole Baba Par Karega, when he tragically passed away. Reportedly the Bengali actor died due to drowning, which took place on the sets of the serial in Talsari, Digha. After Rahul drowned, he was immediately taken to the Digha hospital, but it is assumed that Rahul died before reaching the hospital.

Actor Bhaskar Banerjee, who is playing the role of Rahul’s uncle in the serial, revealed what happened on the fateful day. According to Anandabazar, Bhaskar Banerjee said, 'He died due to drowning. It is a tragic incident. It happened after pack up. However, how exactly it happened is still not clear.'

Also Read: Rahul Banerjee's last video surfaces: Actor seen filming for 'Bhole Baba Paar Karega' before death | Video