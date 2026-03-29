Rahul Banerjee's last video surfaces: Actor seen filming for 'Bhole Baba Paar Karega' before death | Video

New Delhi:

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee tragically passed away after falling into the sea from a boat while filming for a show. He was shooting in the Talsari area, located on the border of West Bengal and Odisha, when the incident occurred.

As per the initial information, the 43-year-old actor was rescued from the sea and taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow, March 30, 2026.

Rahul Banerjee's last video surfaces

In the moments before his tragic passing, actor Rahul Banerjee was seen filming with the crew for his TV show, Bhole Baba Par Karega. Take a look at Rahul Banerjee's final visuals before his passing below:

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Rahul Banerjee seen filming for 'Bhole Baba Paar Karega' before death.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee mourns the passing of Rahul Banerjee

His fans on social media are grieving his death and expressing their condolences. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also mourned the loss of Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee. In an X post, she wrote, "Distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer among us—this news has left me stunned, heartbroken, and grief-stricken. I just can’t make sense of how this happened. He was one of my favorite actors and a wonderful person. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers. Rahul’s sudden departure is an irreparable loss for the Bengali acting world, Tollywood, and Teelwood."

More details about Rahul Banerjee

For the unversed, Rahul Banerjee was born on October 16, 1983, in Kolkata. He rose to fame for his role in the 2008 film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. The film was directed by Raj Chakraborty and also stars Aritra Dutta Banik and Amit Kumar Adhikari in key roles. He then featured in films like Love Circus, Shono Mon Boli Tomay, Na Hannyate, and Kagojer Bou. Moreover, Rahul also worked in several TV shows and web series like Paap, Kaali, Desher Maati, Feludar Goyendagiri, Laalkuthi, Seven, Indubala Bhaater Hotel, Durgo Rawhoshyo, Puro Puri Eken, Thakumar Jhuli and others.

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