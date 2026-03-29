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Rahul Banerjee death news: Which TV show was he was shooting for when he died?

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Actor Rahul Banerjee passed away while shooting a TV show. Know more about the show and how the accident happened.

Rahul Banerjee died at the age of 43.
Rahul Banerjee died at the age of 43. Image Source : IMDb
New Delhi:

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has passed away at the age of 43 in Talsari, Odisha. As per initial information, the actor was shooting for a television serial when he reportedly fell into the sea and died in a boating incident.

For the unversed, the television show he was shooting for at the time of his death was Bhole Baba Par Karega. More details about the TV show are not known yet.

The West Bengal Police are investigating the matter and are coordinating with the Balasore Police in Odisha to gather more information about the incident.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee dies at 43: Everything to know about ex-wife Priyanka Sarkar and family

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Rahul Banerjee Bengali Actor
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