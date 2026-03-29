Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee dies at 43: Everything to know about ex-wife Priyanka Sarkar and family

New Delhi:

Famous Bengali actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee breathed his last on March 29, 2026. He was 43 years old. Known for his remarkable performances in shows like Zulfiqar, Na Hannyate and Byomkesh Phire Elo. The news of Rahul untimely death has left fans in deep shock.

In this article, let us tell you everything about his personal life, including his ex-wife Priyanka Sarkar and his family.

As per details available on IMDb, Rahul Banerjee married actress Priyanka Sarkar in 2010, and they welcomed a boy. However, the couple separated in 2017 but continued to co-parent their son.

This is a developing story.

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