Rahul Banerjee, popular Bengali actor, dies after falling into sea during shoot

New Delhi:

Popular Bengali actor, Rahul Banerjee has passed away after a boating accident in Odisha. The tragic event took place at Talsari Beach while he was filming for his televsision show Bhole Baba Par Karega. It has been reported that he fell into the sea during the shoot, which led to the accident.

However, he was quickly rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Rahul Banerjee dies after falling into sea during shoot

As per the preliminary information provided by SP Balasore from Digha Police, the body is currently at Digha Medical, and they are coordinating with the Digha Police to gather further details about the incident and the identity.

Fans on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of actor Rahul Banerjee. One user wrote, "This feels like a shocker. Just unable to believe. One of the few people in the Bengali film industry who have been adored by people. Rest in peace, Rahul Banerjee." Another wrote, "RIP Rahul Arunoday Banerjee. Shocking news indeed."

This is a developing story.