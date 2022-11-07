Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhada Gudi's ticket prices slashed, fans call it ‘great initiative’

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AKSHAYKUMARAPP4 Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhada Gudi

The late south superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project Gandhada Gudi's ticket prices have been slashed in Karnataka for all shows. The actor's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar on Sunday took to Twitter to announce the news. The prices have been slashed from Monday till Thursday. Welcoming the move, fans called it a great initiative to take forward Puneeth’s legacy. The initiative was taken to ensure that the majority of children come forward and watch the movie.

The announcement stated that it was Puneeth’s wish that more children should watch Gandhada Gudi, and in order to make it possible, the ticket prices have been slashed after discussions with distributors, exhibitors and the film’s team. The statement added that from Monday till Thursday, the ticket rate for the movie on single screens across Karnataka has been priced at Rs. 56, and is Rs.112 for multiplexes.

Directed by Amoghavarsha JS, the film is a documentary on the wildlife of Karnataka. In the film, Puneeth and the director embark on a journey across the length and breadth of the state, exploring its rich bio-diversity. The movie was released in the last week of October, and it was well-received by the audience. Videos and pictures on social media showed some fans turning emotional during the first show on the release day.

After the announcement was made, several fans called it a ‘great initiative’. One person tweeted, “Great gesture from Ashwini ma’am. Everyone in Karnataka, especially kids, should watch the movie.” Another comment read, “A noble initiative to realise Appu sir's (Puneeth’s) dream – request everyone to shower your love on this magnum opus by a true legend”.

Puneeth died at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest in October 2021. Last week, the actor was conferred Karnataka’s highest civilian award, the Karnataka Ratna, posthumously, on the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava (the state formation day). Actors Rajinikanth and Jr NTR presided over the event as chief guests along with Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

