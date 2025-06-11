Pawan Kalyan begins shooting for 'Ustad Bhagat Singh' with Sreeleela, makers share first day video | Watch After 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' and 'They Call Him OG', Pawan Kalyan has now started the shooting for his third film of the year, 'Ustad Bhagat Singh'.

New Delhi:

After 'OG' and 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', Pawan Kalyan will also be seen opposite Sreeleela. The veteran actor has now started shooting for the film 'Ustad Bhagat Singh'. The makers have shared this information through a video on social media. In the video, the actor-turned-politician can be seen entering the sets of 'Ustad Bhagat Singh'. Sreeleela can also be seen sitting next to him. While the makers have not yet revealed the release date of this film but they have shared some behind-the-scenes snippets.

Makers' post

The makers shared a great video on the official account of the film 'Ustad Bhagat Singh' on X today and wrote in the post, 'Iss baar sirf aandhi nahi, tufaan hai. Power Star Pawan Kalyan joined the sets of #UstaadBhagatSingh.

Watch the video here:

Three films will be released consecutively

Pawan Kalyan is busy completing his films quickly. This is the reason why, after 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' and 'They Call Him OG', he has now started work on his third film, 'Ustad Bhagat Singh'. This film is being directed by Harish Shankar. It will be a police action drama film.

Where was the shooting held?

The shooting of the film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' has started at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad. A glimpse of this has been shared by the filmmakers through a video on their X account. During the shooting of this film, the lead actress of the film, Sreeleela, also reached the set. The makers released a video of Pawan Kalyan's stunning look and explosive entry, which created a stir on social media. Fans are very excited about this film of Pawan. The shooting will go on for a month, during which most of the film will be completed. In this film produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film.

