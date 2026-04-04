Patriot Trailer Out: Mammootty and Mohanlal uncover a surveillance conspiracy in Mahesh Narayanan's thriller

New Delhi:

The makers of the highly anticipated film Patriot unveiled the trailer on Saturday, April 4, 2026, across social media platforms. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the Malayalam film features South superstars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

Notably, this film Patriot marks the reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after 17 long years. The Malayalam spy thriller is slated to hit the big screens on May 1, 2026. Read on for more details.

Patriot trailer is out now

The 3-minute, 32-second trailer opens with Nayanthara's character talking to a girl, who appears to be a victim, and instructing her to make a video and treat it as a confession. Viewers are then introduced to Fahadh Faasil's character, who is presenting a conference about an app named Samaj Seva.

Viewers also learn about a program called Periscope, which is likely to be misused once it enters the private sector. The plot of the film is expected to revolve around a controversial intelligence mission. Mammootty plays the role of Daniel James, while Mohanlal portrays his old friend and soldier. The duo launches a covert operation to uncover the conspiracy and protect the nation. Watch Patriot trailer below:

Internet reacts to Patriot trailer

Social media users and fans of Mammootty and Mohanlal flooded the comment sections with excitement and praise. One YouTube user commented, "The Complete Actor and the Megastar are going to blast the box office..." Another added, "The OG Mammootty and Mohanlal." So far, the Malayalam trailer of Patriot has garnered over 48K views on YouTube.

About Patriot

For the unversed, Patriot is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under the banner of Anto Joseph Productions and presented by Kichappus Entertainments. The music for the film is composed by Sushin Shyam. Patriot boasts a star-studded cast which includes legends Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara and Revathy.

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