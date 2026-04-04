Nagarjuna Akkineni says Sharwanand's Biker 'beautifully celebrates family emotions', hails director and team

New Delhi:

South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni recently watched Sharwanand and Malvika Nair's Telugu film Biker and shared his thoughts about the film on social media. The Coolie actor praised the movie and hailed director Abhilash Reddy Kankara for "handling the subject with such maturity."

For the unversed, the sports drama Biker hit the silver screens on Friday, April 3, 2026, and received a positive response from the audience. Read on to see what Nagarjuna Akkineni had to say about the film.

Nagarjuna Akkineni reviews Sharwanand's Biker

On Saturday, taking to his X handle, Nagarjuna Akkineni shared his review of Biker. He said the film "beautifully celebrates family emotions and relationships." His X post read, "#Biker is a film that beautifully celebrates family emotions and relationships! Watch out for the racing sequences and the climax The film is so technically sound!! So proud of the director @abhilashkankara student of Annapurna College of film and media @acfmofficial in handling the subject with such maturity. Congratulations to the entire team of #Biker."

Biker movie box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Biker had a slow start at the box office, collecting Rs 2.80 crore on its first day. However, early updates show that the movie earned Rs 1.31 crore on its second day (at the time of writing). So far, the film’s total collection in India stands at Rs 4.11 crore.

Biker: Cast and production details

Besides Sharwanand and Malvika Nair, the movie, Biker features Atul Kulkarni, Rajasekhar, Dayanand Reddy and Brahmaji in key roles. The Telugu drama is produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banner of UV Creations. The music for the film is composed by Ghibran and cinematography is done by J Yuvaraj. Haresh Chaudhary and Anil Pasala worked as the editors.

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