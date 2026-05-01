Patriot box office collection: How much did Mohanlal and Mammootty film mint on day 1? Know here

New Delhi:

When the two 'M's, the giants of the Malayalam film industry, reunite for a new film, you can be certain that audiences will flock to the theaters to watch it. Malayalam movie Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty in lead roles, has been released in cinemas on May 1, 2026. This event marks a significant moment, as it is the first time in 13 years that the duo appears together in pivotal roles within the same film.

In the movie, they portray the characters of a Colonel and a Doctor. Produced on a budget exceeding Rs 100 crore, the film's ultimate and total box office performance, driven by its immense star power and legacy, remains to be seen. However, the day 1 collection so far are out. So let's see how much Patriot earned on day 1.

Patriot Day 1 collection

According to Sacnilk, Patriot is playing in 1,361 shows on day 1 and so far it has had a net collection of Rs 4.18 crore. In terms of totals, Indian gross collections for the film so far is Rs 4.93 crore. It is significant to note that these numbers will change by the end of the day and will be update tomorrow by 10:00 AM.

Patriot cast and makers

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot features Mammootty in the role of Daniel James, alias 'Vimathan', a retired JAG officer who was previously framed in a conspiracy. Now, he must join forces with Mohanlal's character, Colonel Rahim Naik, to investigate a surveillance-related anomaly that soon unravels into a massive, far-reaching conspiracy.

With national security hanging in the balance, the duo must work together to expose the culprits, thwart their operation, and clear Vimathan's name by exonerating him of the charges leveled against him. In addition to these two superstars, the cast of Patriot also includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara and Revathi.

Classified as a political spy thriller, the film has been released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Patriot Movie X Review: Did Mohanlal and Mammootty's Malayalam thriller impress the internet?