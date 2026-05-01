Patriot Movie X Review: Did Mohanlal and Mammootty's Malayalam thriller impress the internet?

New Delhi:

The highly anticipated film Patriot has finally hit the big screens on Friday, May 1, 2026. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film also marks the reunion of superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty after almost 18 years. The spy thriller also features Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara in lead roles.

Fans of Mohanlal and Mammootty wasted no time and headed to theatres for the first-day-first-show. The makers had already built excitement by releasing the trailer on April 4, 2026. Early reactions from social media users hinted at a positive start for Patriot. Read on to know whether the film managed to meet fans’ expectations or not.

Patriot Movie X Review

So far, the film has been receiving mixed reactions from the internet audience. One user took to his X profile (formerly Twitter) and praised Mohanlal and Mammootty for their performance and screen presence. He also appreciated the background score of the film and lauded Fahadh Faasil's acting.

His X post read, "Powerful patriotic story with great performances. Mammootty commands as the hero, while Mohanlal elevates every scene with brilliant characterisation and screen presence. Kubo and Fahadh deliver strong support. BGM and music hit the right notes."

On the other hand, a section of X users pointed out some flaws in the film. One user wrote, "Mammootty looks weak and tired. Zero High moments till now."

See other X reactions here:

More details about Patriot movie

The Malayalam thriller Patriot is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under Anto Joseph Productions and presented by Kichappus Entertainments. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Patriot witnessed a strong start at the domestic box office, earning Rs 10–12 crore. Meanwhile, the film is expected to open with around Rs 15 crore in overseas markets, as per early predictions recorded on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Also Read: Patriot Trailer Out: Mammootty and Mohanlal uncover a surveillance conspiracy in Mahesh Narayanan's thriller