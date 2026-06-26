Aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper, shocking video shows debris falling

Beijing:

A small aircraft crashed into China's tallest building on Friday, triggering panic in the heart of the Chinese capital and prompting a large-scale emergency response. Authorities have not confirmed any casualties so far, while the exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined. The aircraft struck the CITIC Tower, popularly known as China Zun, a landmark skyscraper that serves as the headquarters of the state-owned CITIC Group. Witnesses said they saw the light aircraft collide with the upper portion of the building before debris rained down onto nearby streets, as per CNN.

Occupants evacuated as emergency teams rush to the scene

Soon after the crash, people inside the skyscraper were evacuated as a precaution. According to CNN, hundreds of occupants gathered outside the building while firefighters, police personnel and ambulances rushed to the scene. Authorities quickly cordoned off the surrounding area and launched emergency operations to secure the site.

Dramatic videos surface online

Videos circulating on social media showed debris falling from the upper floors of the skyscraper moments after the impact. Some clips appeared to show part of the aircraft's tail section lying near the building, while the window of a taxi parked nearby was seen shattered by the falling debris. The videos spread rapidly online, although officials have not commented on their authenticity.

Security tightened around crash site

Following the incident, security around China Zun was significantly increased. Several roads leading to the building were closed as emergency teams carried out rescue and assessment work. According to media reports, police officers instructed people to move away from the area, while some bystanders were reportedly prevented from taking photographs as authorities continued operations at the crash site.

About the aircraft

According to CNN, the aircraft's registration details appeared to indicate that it was a Sunward SA 60L Aurora, a light sport aircraft manufactured in China and owned by a local general aviation company. The report also cited unverified flight tracking data from Flightradar24, which appeared to show that the aircraft had deviated significantly from its expected flight path before crashing into the skyscraper. However, the flight data has not been independently verified.

Cause of incident still unknown

Chinese authorities have not yet disclosed what caused the aircraft to strike the building. They have also not released any official information regarding injuries, fatalities or the number of people who may have been on board the aircraft. Emergency personnel continued operations at the site late into the evening, while investigators are expected to examine the aircraft, flight records and other evidence to determine what led to the crash.

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