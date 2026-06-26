Dhurandhar: The Revenge completes 100 days in theatres; Ranveer Singh achieves new milestone

New Delhi:

Starring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the lead role, Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit the big screens on March 19. Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and the film is marking an important day today as the Ranveer Singh starrer has marked its 100-day run in theaters.

The official Instagram handle of film production house Jio Studios announced the same on Friday. '100 days since theatres echoed with 'Honsla Eendhan Badla',' read their caption.

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge collection

It is significant to note that according to the trade tracking agency Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has earned Rs 1,813.38 crore at the box office globally. On the other hand, the first part had a total gross collection of Rs 1,307.35 crore globally. The film earned Rs 840.20 crore in India.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 were directed by Aditya Dhar. Dhurandhar was released in theaters on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19 this year. The series comprised Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor in starring roles.

In Dhurandhar 2, the emergence of Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) in the Lyari gang world of Pakistan's Karachi following the death of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in the previous installment is shown to the viewers. One gets a glimpse of how Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian agent working on a clandestine operation in Pakistan, becomes Hamza Ali Mazari.

The Dhurandhar 2 also includes Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera.

Dhurandhar OTT and collection

Furthermore, Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha uncensored version of the film is available on Netflix and Jio Hotstar. Internationally, the movie was released on 15 May 2026 while in India, it hit the screens on 22 May 2026. Meanwhile, an uncut version of its sequel, Raw & Undekha – The Revenge, has been streaming on Jio Hotstar on 4 June while was made available on Netflix from 19 June.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 on Netflix: 'Raw and undekha' pics from Ranveer Singh's film fans shouldn't miss