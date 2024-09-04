Pa Ranjith pays tribute to Kolar Gold Fields residents in Thangalaan's opening credits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Thangalaan makers pays tribute to Kolar Gold Fields residents

With ‘Thangalaan’ making its debut in South Indian theatres earlier in August and recently surpassing the impressive Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office, Pa. Ranjith’s direction has once again highlighted its considerable impact and appeal. The film has garnered widespread praise for its meticulous attention to detail, with one notable feature being a special thank you slide in the opening credits dedicated to the residents of Kolar Gold Fields.

The film was shot in a region where the local population comprises descendants of families who moved from Chennai several generations ago. The support of these individuals and miners was crucial to the film’s authenticity and overall success. Their cooperation not only enhanced the film’s depiction of the historical context but also underscored the film’s commitment to genuine and accurate representation. By recognizing their significant contribution, director Pa. Ranjith included a heartfelt acknowledgement in the credits, showcasing the integral role that the local community played in bringing this historical story to life.

‘Thangalaan’ stands as another impressive addition to South Indian cinema, offering a vivid and engaging portrayal of the Kolar Gold Fields during the British colonial era. The film delves into the exploitation and plundering of these valuable gold fields by the British, presenting a unique and compelling narrative. By continuing the tradition of delivering fresh and innovative stories, ‘Thangalaan’ underscores the South Indian film industry's dedication to pushing the boundaries of cinematic storytelling and exploring new themes.

Directed by Pa Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ was released on August 15 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is set to have a nationwide Hindi release on September 6. Starring Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Malavika Mohanan in key roles, the film's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, adding another layer of depth to this cinematic spectacle.

