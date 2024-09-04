Did you know Rishi Kapoor marked his screen debut when he was three years old? Birth Anniversary Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Read Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary here

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's career has been the most successful in the Kapoor family in Bollywood. As an evergreen actor, Rishi Kapoor gave many super hit films to the audience. He was known for his acting as well as his outspoken style. But do you know that Rishi Kapoor made his first on-screen appearance at the age of three? Yes! it was one of his father Raj Kapoor's films. The name of the film was 'Shri 420'. Rishi did a cameo in this film released in 1955. Rishi received the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for this film. After this, Rishi appeared as an actor in the lead role in the 1970 film 'Mera Naam Joker'.

Rishi Kapoor's debut film

However, his first film as an actor was 'Bobby'. Dimple Kapadia was seen with Rishi in this film. This film released in 1973 was a super-duper hit. This film was produced and directed by his father Raj Kapoor. 'Bobby' became one of the biggest hits of the decade in India and Rishi also received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for this film.

However, Rishi Kapoor had told during an interview that the film 'Bobby' was made to pay off the debt of 'Mera Naam Joker'. Raj Kapoor wanted to make a love story and he wanted to cast Rajesh Khanna in 'Bobby', but he did not have that much money at that time. So then Raj Kapoor decided to make the film 'Bobby' with Rishi Kapoor. After this film, Rishi acted in many light comedies in that decade. Then in 1977 the film 'Amar Akbar Anthony' came. Apart from Rishi, Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna acted together in this film. This film was one of the superhit films of that time.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's films

Rishi Kapoor first worked with actress and wife Neetu Singh in the film 'Zahreela Insaan'. However, both of them were not married till that time. After this film, Rishi and Neetu worked together on many films, which include many films like 'Kabhi Kabhi', 'Doosra Aadmi'. After this, both got married in 1980.

In 1980, Rishi starred in director Subhash Ghai's thriller film 'Karz' with Tina Munim, which became a classic film with a very popular soundtrack. Talking about the best films of Rishi Kapoor's career, how can we forget the musical romantic drama film 'Prem Rog'. After this, Rishi did the romantic drama film 'Saagar', which was directed by famous director Ramesh Sippy. In this film, the late actor again worked with Dimple Kapadia.

Later years

Apart from this, Rishi did many great films in his film career, including films like 'Naseeb', 'Kaatilon Ke Kaatil', 'Coolie', 'Dosti Dushmani', 'Damini' 'Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani' and 'Gharana'. After this, Rishi acted with Sridevi in ​​Yash Chopra's blockbuster romantic musical film 'Chandni'. This film proved to be the biggest superhit of that time. These were the films where Rishi Kapoor featured as a lead actor, but the actor also gave great performances in the supporting roles of father or etc. Explames like 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Agneepath', 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', 'Kapoor and Sons' and 'Mulk' among others is the testament of Rishi Kapoor's calibre as an artist.

