They Call Him OG 1st day collection: Pawan Kalyan’s film opens with Rs 90.25 cr They Call Him OG opened big at the Indian box office. According to early estimates, the film earned Rs 70 crore net on day one, while presales of Rs 20.25 crore pushed the total to Rs 90.25 crore. Pawan Kalyan’s mass appeal turned the release into a record-breaking event.

New Delhi:

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG has taken the box office by storm. Released on September 25, 2025, the film opened to massive crowds and fan celebrations across India. From early morning shows in Hyderabad to packed houses in Vijayawada and Guntur, the craze was visible everywhere.

Sacnilk’s early estimates suggest They Call Him OG earned Rs 70 crore net in India on day one, and with presales of Rs 20.25 crore, the total jumped to Rs 90.25 crore. With this, the film has already set new benchmarks for Telugu cinema and reaffirmed Pawan Kalyan’s dominance at the box office.

OG movie X review: Did Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi starrer impress netizens?

OG Day 1 Collection in India

According to early estimates, They Call Him OG collected Rs 70 crore net on its opening day in India across all languages. When combined with presales of Rs 20.25 crore, the total day 1 collection of OG reached Rs 90.25 crore.

This makes it one of the biggest openings for any Telugu film in 2025. The Telugu version recorded a 69.35 per cent occupancy, with Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Vizag leading the charge with over 90 per cent houseful shows.

OG: Language-wise opening

Telugu: 69.35 per cent overall occupancy, peaking at 77.51 per cent during night shows

69.35 per cent overall occupancy, peaking at 77.51 per cent during night shows Tamil: 18.36 per cent occupancy with Chennai and Coimbatore driving collections

18.36 per cent occupancy with Chennai and Coimbatore driving collections Hindi: 10.37 per cent occupancy, led by Mumbai and NCR

10.37 per cent occupancy, led by Mumbai and NCR Kannada: 9.19 per cent occupancy, Bengaluru performing the best

(Data Courtesy: Sacnilk)

OG Movie Box Office Collection Day 1 Highlights

India Net Collection: Rs 70 crore

Rs 70 crore Presales (Day 0): Rs 20.25 crore

Total (early estimates): Rs 90.25 crore

Note: Official worldwide collection figures are yet to be released.

Pawan Kalyan’s last film Hari Hara Veera Mallu did not meet expectations. But They Call Him OG has restored his mass box office dominance. The day 1 numbers put it ahead of several recent Telugu biggies.

The movie also has strong star power with Priyanka Arul Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist has added freshness to the narrative.

OG movie collection outlook

If the current trend continues, They Call Him OG is expected to post massive weekend numbers. The strong Telugu occupancy, solid presales, and fan craze are clear signs of a blockbuster run.

They Call Him OG has delivered a record-breaking first day collection of Rs 90.25 crore (including presales). With Pawan Kalyan’s unmatched charisma and Sujeeth’s stylish direction, the movie is set to dominate the box office in the coming days.