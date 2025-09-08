Navya Nair, Malayalam actress, fined Rs 1.14 lakh at Australian airport for this reason Navya Nair was fined Rs 1.14 lakh at Melbourne Airport for carrying a gajra in her bag. Read further to know the whole matter.

Malayalam actress Navya Nair, who had reached Melbourne International Airport with a gajra (jasmine flowers) in her handbag, was fined for it, as by doing so, she violated Australia's strict biosecurity law. She has been fined about Rs 1.14 lakh.

Reportedly, Navya Nair arrived in Australia to participate in the Onam celebration organised by the Victoria Malayali Association. There, the officials stopped her at the airport because of Jasmine flowers.

Navya's father had figted her the gajra

Recalling this incident in a program, the South actress said that her father had bought a gajra for her before the journey. She had divided it into two parts. One to wear during the Kochi-Singapore trip and the other to be used later, she kept them in her handbag.

'What I did was against the law. It was a mistake that I made unknowingly. However, not knowing is not an excuse. For carrying a 15 cm jasmine garland, the authorities asked me to pay a fine of 1,980 Australian dollars (about Rs 1.14 lakh) within 28 days. A mistake is a mistake. However, it was not done intentionally,' the actress recalled.

About the Australian rule

It is known that Australia enforces some of the world's strictest biosecurity rules to prevent insects and diseases from entering the country. And there is a strict ban on uncleared plant material.

Navya's Instagram post

Navya posted a photo on social media and jokingly wrote in the caption, 'Show off just before paying the fine.' She also shared her photo from the flight and wrote, 'First time Thiruvonam in the sky! Although I miss Nadu, carrying the spirit of Onam with me is a different joy in itself. Work is calling - and that is another joy too. On Singapore Airlines... Melbourne, I'm coming.'

Who is Navya Nair?

Malayalam actress Navya made her debut in the year 2001 with Ishtam. Then she appeared in films like Mazhathullikkilukkam and Kunjikkoonan. After doing many Malayalam films, she also stepped into Tamil and Kannada cinema. After a short break after marriage, Navya made a strong comeback through stage shows.

