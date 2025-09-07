Bigg Boss 9 Telugu confirmed contestants, host and theme Bigg Boss 9 Telugu began with a bang. Read further to know the confirmed contestants and theme of the show.

New Delhi:

The viewers eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 9 Telugu would be happy today as the show had a grand premiere on Sunday. Host Nagarjuna welcomed BB 9 contestants to the house.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu premiere started on Sunday with a bang, with a performance by the actor. He gave an energetic performance on the song Soniyo Soniyo. Later, he introduced the BB house to the audience. Let's have a look at the contestants of this season.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu contestants

So far, 11 Bigg Boss 9 Telugu contestants have entered the house. Kannada actress Thanuja Puttaswamy was the first one to enter the BB house.

Later, South Indian actress, who faced domestic violence, Flora Saini, entered the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu house as the second contestant.

The first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 home is Kalyan Padala. After competing in the Bigg Boss Agnipariksha pre-show, Kalyan secured his position.

The fourth contender to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 home is Jabardasth Emmanuel. His comedic skits are well-known.

The fifth competitor to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 house was the choreographer Shrasti Verma. Pushpa 2, Jailer, Vikrant Rona, Game Changer, and Rangasthalam are just a few of the well-known movies she has contributed to.

As the sixth competitor, Haritha Harish is the second commoner to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 house.

Social media influencer Rithu Chowdary is the seventh contestant of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu.

Actor Bharani Shankar became the 8th contestant to enter Nagarjuna's show.

After being selected by the fans, Demon Pawan is the third common candidate to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 house.

The tenth contestant to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 home was the actor Sanjjanaa Galrani. She is well-known for her roles in movies like as Dandupalya 2, Bujjigadu, and Ganda Hendathi.

Ranu Bombayi Ki Ranu singer Ramu Rathod, the eleventh contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu house.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Host

Out of these eight seasons, King Nagarjuna hosted the show in six seasons and entertained the audience with his unique style. In the remaining two seasons, Jr NTR and Natural Star Nani came as hosts and gave a different kind of attraction to the show. This time too, the audience is curious to know who will be the host. But 8 weeks ago it was made clear in the promo that Nagarjuna will be the host again.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu theme

This time, the concept of a double house is being brought to the audience. Nagarjuna said during the premiere, 'Unexpected changes, unexpected twists ... double excitement with double house, this time'. The highlight of the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu promo was his entry into the Bigg Boss set with breaking down walls as it turned out to be two separate houses.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: What did Kunickaa Sadanand's son Ayaan reveal about her marriage and hardships?