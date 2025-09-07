Bigg Boss 19: What did Kunickaa Sadanand's son Ayaan reveal about her marriage and hardships? Weekend Ka Vaar was quite spectacular for the fans of this reality show. While Kunickaa Sadanand's son made Salman Khan teary-eyed on his mother's journey, Farhana, Nehal and Amaal Malik were reprimanded for going wrong.

In the Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan reprimanded the housemates for over- and underplaying inside the BB house. The superstar also discussed the issues of the entire week with the contestants. Host Salman Khan also reprimanded Amaal Malik for sleeping during the day and not showing respect to Bigg Boss. Farrhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama also faced his anger. But it was Kunickaa Sadanand who stole the show during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Kunickaa's son Ayaan reached the sets of Bigg Boss 19 and, standing next to Salman Khan, he shared the story of his mother's struggles and hardships. This story not only made Salman Khan emotional but also the housemates. Along with Kunickaa and her son Ayaan, Salman Khan's eyes were also seen moist. Now, some clips of this have also surfaced, which are going viral.

What did Kunickaa's son say?

'Whole India is watching you, you are doing amazing. Everyone in the house, your 12-year-old granddaughters, me, your elder son, your daughter-in-law, everyone you have touched, everyone is proud of you. The transgender community, whom you have helped as a lawyer, they are calling me. Whatever I am today, it is because of you. I am the luckiest person in the world to have you as my mother. You have to be strong for me and you are a support system outside. You lived for your father, then for your husband, and for your sons - now it's time to live for yourself, you are 62 years old, yaar. You have to be strong for me, Mom,' Ayaan said during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Kunickaa is a strong contender for the trophy

Let us tell you that so far, Kunickaa has made her mark in the 2-week game. From participating in kitchen work to other tasks in the house, she has been successful in creating an image of a leader in the house as a senior. She was also the first house captain. However, later Kunickaa's captaincy was dissolved as she herself resigned from this post. Regarding this, Salman Khan also made her realise her mistake.

