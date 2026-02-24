Nani celebrates 42nd birthday: 7 films on OTT that deserve a spot on your watchlist

New Delhi:

Nani celebrates his 42nd birthday today, February 24. The actor has quietly built one of the most dependable filmographies in Telugu cinema. No noise, no larger-than-life image. Just stories that feel close to home. If you’ve been meaning to explore his work, OTT makes it easy. These seven films are a good place to start.

1. Jersey (2019) – Netflix

A former cricketer in his 30s decides to chase the game again, mostly for his son. It sounds simple, but the emotions stay with you. One of Nani’s most honest performances.

2. Eega (2012) – Netflix / JioHotstar (in some regions)

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, this one is unusual. A man is reborn as a housefly to take revenge. It shouldn’t work, but it does. Nani appears briefly, yet drives the entire story.

3. Dasara (2023) – Netflix

Set in a coal mining town, this is Nani in a much darker, rougher space. There’s violence, but also heartbreak and friendship that lingers.

4. Hi Nanna (2023) – Netflix

A softer film. A father, a daughter, and a love story that unfolds slowly. It doesn’t rush, and that’s what makes it work.

5. Gang Leader (2019) – Prime Video

A crime story with a twist. Nani plays a struggling writer pulled into a revenge plan led by a group of women. It’s clever and occasionally funny.

6. Ante Sundaraniki (2022) – Netflix

This one takes its time. A Hindu boy, a Christian girl, and a web of lies that spirals. It’s quirky, layered, and very rooted in everyday family dynamics.

7. Ninnu Kori (2017) – Prime Video

Love, timing, and the choices that come with it. Not dramatic in a loud way, but it quietly hits you where it hurts.

On the work front, Nani will be next seen in The Paradise.

