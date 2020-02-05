Nagarjuna starrer 'Wild Dog' Thailand schedule cancelled due to coronavirus scare

Nagarjuna plays an NIA officer in his next film Wild Dog

The shooting of Nagarjuna and Saiyami Kher-starrer "Wild Dog", which was scheduled to take place in Thailand, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic. Thailand has confirmed 25 cases until now. The outbreak of coronavirus has caused the deaths of 490 people in China until the last midnight. The deadly virus outbreak started from Wuhan City in China and has infected many across the world. India too has confirmed cases of the virus in Kerala.

Sharing the update, Saiyami said: "I was training in Mixed Martial Arts over the past month for the action sequences, and was looking forward to the long schedule in Thailand. But they have postponed the shoot as they didn't want to take the risk with such a big crew."

"Wild Dog", which is being directed by Solomon, is said to be inspired by true events.

Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!!

New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!! @MatineeEnt #WildDog pic.twitter.com/QeIJ7KzVHD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 27, 2019

According to reports, Saiyami is playing the role of a RAW agent in the film, and she will be seen performing high octane action sequences. Nagarjuna essays a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer in the film. Directed by debutant Abishor Solomon, the film also stars Saiyyami Kher. The project is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is also slated to make his Bollywood comeback with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2020.

Sayami who made her debut with Harshvardhan Kapoor in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's next Netflix film