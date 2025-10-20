Mysaa: Rashmika Mandanna holds a gun, wears handcuff in riveting new motion poster Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming action thriller Mysaa is creating a buzz ahead of its release, especially after the makers unveiled a powerful Diwali motion poster. Seen yet?

New Delhi:

After Thamma with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Mysaa - a film that unleashes her whole new avatar. To mark Diwali, the makers unveiled a brand-new motion poster of Mysaa, leaving cinephiles excited.

Rashmika is seen in a powerful silhouette, holding a rifle in one hand and handcuffs in the other, posing against a dramatic sunrise.

Mysaa new poster

The poster of Mysaa radiates intensity and strength, giving fans a first glimpse into the action-packed journey the film promises. Sharing the poster online, the team wrote: "THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM Team #Mysaa wishes everyone a joyous & powerful #HappyDiwali Stay tuned for the electrifying #MysaaGlimpse soon." Take a look:

The makers have also promised a special glimpse of the film for fans soon, further building anticipation. Social media has already been buzzing with excitement, with fans praising Rashmika’s bold transformation and the film’s larger-than-life energy. In the comment box, they wrote, "Wow, every asset from this movie is pure class….Ila present cheyyali oka pan India superstar ni…..ah BGM release cheyyandi pls", "Can't wait for this one", and others.

Rashmika Mandanna's fierce Mysaa first look

In June 2027, the first look of Mysaa was released. Rashmika was seen with a blood-streaked face, untamed hair, and gripping a sword, exuding raw intensity and fearlessness. Sharing the same, she wrote, "I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting And this… This is one of those.. A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now.. It’s fierce.. it’s intense and it’s extremely raw.. I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating.. This is just the beginning..#Mysaa."

Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands, promising breathtaking visuals, and a compelling story. The release date is yet to be confirmed.

Also read: Thamma advance booking: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's film sees slow start despite Diwali release