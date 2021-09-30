Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Most Eligible Bachelor trailer: Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde’s romance leaves fans excited for film

After a long wait, the trailer of Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's love drama Most Eligible Bachelor was released on Thursday. In the film Akhil plays the role of Harsha, a Bachelor who is looking for an ideal life partner. He meets a lot of prospective brides but falls for Pooja's character Vibha who is a stand-up comedian. The story is intertwined with emotions of love, happiness, sorrow and joy.

Sharing the trailer of the film, Pooja wrote, "Trailer for my next, Most Eligible Bachelor out now! The perfect film to watch after the tough times we’ve been through this past year and more. Hope to make you laugh as a stand up comedian! Vibha and Harsha will see you in theatres on OCT 15th. Muahhh."

Akhil also took to his social media accounts to share the trailer. He wrote in the caption, "A glimpse of our journey. Love and laughter all the way. See you in theatres on October 15th."

Director 'Bommarillu' Baskar has packed the trailer with a dose of suspense. However, Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde’s undying chemistry in the trailer has left netizens excited for the romantic comedy. Ever since the trailer has been released #MostEligibleBachelor has become one of the top trends on Twitter. Director Surender Reddy wrote, "#MostEligibleBachelor Trailer looks amazing!! Wishing my 'Agent' @AkhilAkkineni8 and entire team all the best."

Watch the trailer here:

Check out here how the netizens reacted to the trailer:

The film has music by Gopi Sundar, while cinematography is by Pradeesh M Varma. It also stars Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennele Kishore, Jayaprakash, Pragathi and Amit Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on October 15 on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

