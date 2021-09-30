Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JYOTIKA Jyotika's 50th film 'Udanpirappe' set to release on Amazon Prime Video in October

Jyotika-starrer family drama "Udanpirappe" is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 14, the streamer announced on Thursday. "Udanpirappe" is the second of the four-film collaboration slate between Amazon and south star Suriya's 2D Entertainment after "Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum".

Directed and written by Era Saravanan, "Udanpirappe" also stars Sasikumar and Samuthirakani. The film, which marks Jyotika's 50th feature, will be released in Tamil and Telugu ("Raktha Sambandham").

"Weaving a strong thread of family ties in an emotionally powerful narrative, 'Udanpirappe' is a deep-rooted story about sibling love, relationships and emotions," the synopsis shared by the streamer read.

The film is produced by Jyotika and her husband Suriya, along with Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian attached as a co-producer. Kalaiyarasan and Soori also round out the cast of the film.

On the personal front, Jyotika recently made her Instagram debut. The actress became one of the top trends on Twitter. On August 31, Jyotika started her Instagram account by sharing a series of photos. She posted photos from her Himalayan trek and wrote, "Hello everyone! On social media for the very first time! A lot of positivity to share from my lockdown diaries."

"At the Himalayas on Independence Day, The beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes, 70 km trek With the awesome team of Bikat adventures- Rahul, Sachin, Raul and Ashwin, n the Kashmir team Mushtaq n Riyaz bhai. Thank u. Life is only an existence unless we start living it !! India is gorgeous! Jai hind! (sic)," she added.

