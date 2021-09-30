PICS: Chiranjeevi, Srikanth, Rajasekhar & others attend commemoration ceremony of Uttej's late wife Padmavathi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PICS: Chiranjeevi, Srikanth, Rajasekhar & others attend commemoration ceremony of Uttej's late wife

Telugu actor Uttej's wife Padmavathi passed away on September 14. She was suffering from cancer. To pay homage, the family hosted a commemoration ceremony on Thursday. Many Tollywood celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Srikanth, Rajasekhar and others offered their prayers to late Padmavathi.

Several pictures from the ceremony have surfaced on the internet. In one of the pictures, Chiranjeevi and Srikanth can be seen consoling Uttej and his daughter. Actor Rajasekhar also attended the ceremony and offered his prayers.

Many fans also took to Twitter and offered their condolences to Uttej and their family.

For the inversed, Uttej’s wife Padmavathi was admitted to the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad, breathed her last on September 13 at 8:30 am. She was only 46. Tollywood celebrities like Prakash Raj, Brahmaji, Rajasekhar, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Ravi Prakash and Ali, among others attended the last rites. Padmavathi is survived by her husband Uttej and daughter Chetana.

Uttej is one of the most popular comedian in the Telugu industry. He won the Nandi Award for Best Male Comedian for the film Chandamama. Padmavathi used to participate in social and philanthropic activities along with her husband, apart from managing Uttej’s work.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chiranjeevi's next release is "Acharya." The actor is also busy with "Bhola Shankar," "Godfather" and an untitled film with KS Ravindra.

