Mohanlal poses with The Chainsmokers, duo says 'made a new friend' before show | See Post

New Delhi:

Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient and National Film Award winner Mohanlal recently met the popular American EDM duo The Chainsmokers ahead of their live show in Dallas. The meeting took place before the performance, where the actor and musicians were seen posing for pictures together.

For the event, Mohanlal was seen dressed in a light-blue short-sleeve shirt along with dark blue pants. Whereas the EDM duo The Chainsmokers were seen in white T-shirts paired with black and white lowers.

Mohanlal poses with The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers on Friday shared the image on their social media handle with the caption "Made a new friend before our show in Dallas @mohanlal" which grabbed the attention of fans online. Take a look at the post below:

Internet reacts to Mohanlal and The Chainsmokers' interaction

The unexpected crossover between the Indian superstar and the global music duo delighted fans from both sides, sparking excitement online. One user wrote, "Wait! What?" Another added, "We got Lalettan with The Chainsmokers before GTA 6." One comment read, “This is dope,” while another Instagram user commented, "That friend turns out to be one of the finest actors in Indian cinema - the one and only Lalettan."

So far, this Instagram post has garnered over 190.7K likes and over 7,000 comments.

Mohanlal's work front

On the work front, Mohanlal is all set to appear in his upcoming film Patriot alongside Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The spy thriller is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 1, 2026. The film will clash with the Hollywood film The Devil Wears Prada 2, which features Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and others.

About The Chainsmokers

For the unversed, The Chainsmokers is a famous EDM duo, formed in 2012, consists of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart. They are best known for their songs like Don't Let Me Down, Closer, Selfie, Something Just Like This, Takeaway, This Feeling, No Hard Feelings and others. The Chainsmokers have 51,694,646 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Also Read: Patriot Trailer Out: Mammootty and Mohanlal uncover a surveillance conspiracy in Mahesh Narayanan's thriller