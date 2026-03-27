Masthishka Maranam on OTT: Story, cast, release date, and where to watch Rajisha Vijayan's sci-fi thriller

New Delhi:

The Malayalam comedy thriller Masthishka Maranam, featuring Rajisha Vijayan and Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, which initially hit the big screens on February 27, 2026, has finally arrived on a digital platform.

Those who missed watching it in theatres can now stream it on their devices. Read on to know all the details about the film, including its cast, story, OTT platform, production details, box office collection, and more.

Masthishka Maranam on OTT

Viewers can stream Masthishka Maranam on the Netflix platform. The film premiered on the OTT giant on March 27, 2026. It is available to stream in Malayalam with English subtitles. Sharing the announcement poster, Netflix India South wrote on X, "Welcome to the past from the future. Watch Masthishka Maranam, out now on Netflix in Malayalam."

Masthishka Maranam: Story

The story of the Masthishka Maranam revolves around a grieving father who enters a virtual-reality memory game to reconnect with his lost daughter in a futuristic city. But while doing this, he dangerous conspiracy.

Masthishka Maranam: Cast and trailer

Apart from Rajisha Vijayan and Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, the Malayalam film also features Jagadish, Nandu, Divyaprabha, Vishnu Agasthya, Santhy Balachandran, Suresh Krishna, and Rahul Rajagopal in key roles. Take a look at film's trailer below:

Masthishka Maranam: Box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Masthishka Maranam failed to perform well at the box office upon its release. The film has collected Rs 3.88 crore worldwide and Rs 3.48 crore in India so far. For the unversed, the film is produced by Vinayaka Ajith and Krishand under the banners of Ajith Vinayaka Films and Krishand Films. The music for the film is composed by Varkey with cinematography is done by Prayag Mukundan.

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