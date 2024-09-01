Malayalam superstar Mammootty finally breaks silence on Hema committee report, says let police investigate

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mammootty breaks silence on Hema committee report

The Justice Hema Committee report has given courage to many female actors to complain about the exploitation they faced. With Mohanlal and 17 others resigning from AMMA and dissolving the film association body, the Malayalam Film Industry has gone through some major changes. However, amid all this several actors have also requested to not judge the entire regional industry due to the misbehaviour of others. Now superstar Mammootty has given his reaction to the Hema Committee report and cases of sexual harassment in this time of crisis. He took to Facebook and supported the Hema Committee report. He also advocated for the necessary changes to improve the film industry.

Cinema represents the pinnacle of society: Mammootty

Mammootty said that he was waiting for the response of the actors' association and leaders. He requested that everyone come together to improve the industry. "This section focuses on the current developments in Malayalam cinema. The organizational method requires the actors' organization and leadership to react first. I am not waiting this long since I believe that as a member, I should only provide my feedback after such professional responses. Cinema represents the pinnacle of society. The film depicts both the positive and negative aspects of society. The film industry is a topic of great interest to society. As a result, anything that happens there, great or small, will be discussed extensively. Filmmakers must use caution and vigilance in order to avoid any negative consequences in this industry," read his caption.

Let the police do an honest investigation, requests Mammootty

The actor further wrote, "The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the government to investigate the film industry and publish a report proposing answers and recommendations in the aftermath of an incident that should never have occurred. We completely accept and support the proposals and solutions presented in the study. It is past time for all film industry associations to work together uniformly to put them into action. The police are actively investigating the allegations that have been filed. The entire text of the Justice Hema Committee report is currently before the court. Let the police do an honest investigation. Let the court determine the sanctions. There is no 'powerhouse' in film. Such things cannot exist in cinema. Justice Hema asked that the committee report's practical recommendations be adopted and that any appropriate legislation be passed. Ultimately, the film must survive."

Now it remains to see whether all this can bring a major change in the safety and security of women at their workplaces. Or just like 'Me Too', people would forget this incident too after a while.

