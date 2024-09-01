Sudhanshu Pandey breaks silence on rift rumours with Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sudhanshu Pandey breaks silence on Anupamaa exit

Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays Vanraj Shah in 'Anupamaa', has broken his silence on leaving the show. Many reports said that he had left the show due to his rift with Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead character. Fans were shocked by his sudden exit from the show and there has been a lot of uproar. Even the TRP is getting affected. The show has remained at number one since it started. Sudhanshu's journey with 'Anupama' has ended after his association with the show for the last 4 years. However, now the actor has revealed the real reason for leaving the show.

Here's what Sudhanshu Pandey said

Sudhanshu Pandey said in a statement that no one is responsible for his leaving the show. During an award function in Mumbai, Sudhanshu clarified the reason behind his exit from the show and denied rumours of Rupali being responsible for his move. "No one is responsible for someone's exit. It is my wish whether I want to do something or not. If I decide that I want to move a little ahead then it will be my decision. No one is responsible for this, and no one can be responsible, maybe no one has so much power that someone would be behind the removal of an actor like me," the actor said

Sudhanshu Pandey called Rupali Ganguly a friend

Sudhanshu further added that it would not be right to hold anyone else responsible for his decision. "I have not taken Rupali's name to date. She is my friend. Why would I say anything like this about her?" the actor said.

Sudhanshu Pandey will not go to 'Bigg Boss 18'

The actor also clarified the rumours of him entering Bigg Boss 18. "This is absolutely wrong news, my brother... there is nothing like that. If you ever call me to host, I will definitely go because I host well," the Anupama actor said. For the unversed, on August 28, Sudhanshu did an Instagram live session with his fans and announced his decision to leave the show 'Anupamaa'.

