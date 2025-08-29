Malayalam movies and shows to stream this weekend on JioHotstar, Sony Liv, Sun NXT | 29 August 2025 Malayalam OTT this weekend is packed with fresh releases. Watch Mura, Vasanthi, Chronicles of 4.5 Gang, and Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 streaming now.

Malayalam cinema continues to keep audiences hooked with fresh stories and diverse genres arriving on OTT. From gripping thrillers, light-hearted dramas, to family entertainers, there are several Malayalam films and series available on OTT streaming platforms that you can watch this weekend.

The fourth week of August has a lot to offer for movie lovers as there are plenty of Malayalam shows and films that have been released on streaming platforms, including Sony Liv, Manorama Max, JioHotstar, and Sun NXT.

Malayalam films-series to watch this weekend

1. Mura

The action drama film 'Mura' is directed by Muhammed Musthafa and features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Hridhu Haroon, and Maala Parvathi in the lead roles. It has an IMDb rating of 7.2 and is available to stream on Sun NXT platform. For the unversed, the movie was initially released in theatres on November 8, 2024.

2. The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang

The Chronicals of the 4.5 Gang (Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham) is an action comedy series which is created by Krishand and stars Jagadish, Niranj Maniyanpila, and Sreenath Babu in the lead roles. The series has been released on the Sony Liv platform on August 29, 2025.

3. Vasanthi

The 2021 drama film 'Vasanthi' featuring Vinod Thomas, Shabareesh Varma, and Swasika Vijay is a Malayalam language film which is available to stream on Manorama Max. The movie is directed and written by Sajas Rahman and Shinos Rahman and holds an IMDb rating of 7.2.

4. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

The hit television reality show 'Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7' is underway and can be streamed on the JioHotstar platform every day, Monday to Friday at 9.30 PM, and 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday. For the unversed, the show is hosted by veteran actor Mohanlal.

